Kitchen damaged as grease fire breaks out in Cambridge
Firefighters were called to this building on Carmine Crescent in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 12:27PM EDT
An early-morning fire caused significant damage to the kitchen of a home in Cambridge.
Firefighters were called to the home on Carmine Crescent, near Jamieson Parkway and Cooper Street, shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A grease fire had spread to the point where it caused damage to the walls around the stove.
Fire crews arrived at the scene to find that the fire had already been extinguished. They searched the home to ensure it hadn’t spread into the walls.
No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
