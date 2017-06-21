Featured
Kiss from stranger investigated as sex offence
Police want to hear from anyone who saw an alleged sex offence in Kitchener.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a woman was approached by a man Tuesday near the intersection of Highland Road and Belmont Avenue.
The man allegedly pulled the woman toward him and kissed her, even though the woman was trying to get away.
Witnesses can contact police by calling 519-653-7700 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
