When December begins, the season of roads being closed due to construction will come to a close.

The intersection of King and Erb streets is expected to reopen to vehicles at 5 p.m. Friday.

While some construction work will continue in the area, both streets will be navigable for the first time in several months.

Despite the roads reopening, the construction work isn’t quite finished. Some landscaping work will take place next spring, as will the addition of bike lanes to King.

Work already completed includes rebuilding the infrastructure beneath the streets, as well as installing wider sidewalks and new lighting.

Friday will also be the kickoff of the UpTown Waterloo BIA-organized Holiday Marketplace event, which runs through the weekend and includes horse-drawn trolley rides and visits with Santa Claus.