King Street expected to reopen at Victoria Street July 28
A stretch of King Street in Kitchener which has been closed since April 2015 is pictured on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 11:54AM EDT
The longest road closure in Kitchener – in terms of time, not distance – is about to come to an end.
Regional officials say King Street will reopen to vehicles west of Victoria Street “on or about July 28.”
The stretch of King between Victoria and Moore Avenue has been open to pedestrians and cyclists since late June.
It had been closed for about two years while construction crews worked to carry out a grade separation project.
The road was lowered significantly, with a bridge built to accommodate the rail tracks that had previously run across the street. New tracks were installed to accommodate Ion light rail vehicles.
As part of final preparations for King to reopen, the intersection of King and Victoria will be closed for one night – likely next Monday – from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Even after the road reopens, construction work will continue in the area periodically for a few days, primarily at night.
