A police investigation meant a late end to the school day for students at Goderich District Collegiate Institute on Wednesday.

Huron County OPP say they were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m., after getting a report that a projectile had damaged a classroom window on the northeast side of the building.

After about an hour, police determined that there was no danger and let staff and students go home for the night.

Goderich Public School and St. Mary’s Catholic School, which are located nearby, also had their afternoon dismissals delayed.

Police later discovered that the projectile had come from a BB gun, which kids were using in a nearby backyard.

The school was not intentionally shot at, police said, and the kids were warned about gun safety.