Thousands of students are heading back to school and officials want to make sure they get there safely.

Guelph has created sixteen new reduced speed school zones across the city.

Parents seem to approve of the new rules.

“I think it’s a good idea,” says Joanne Degunst. “Living right beside the school you see cars going by so fast.”

Officers in Waterloo Region have found a creative way to get the attention of speeders.

“Some of our community members as well as police officers have been leaving messages on some of the sidewalks and main routes going to schools,” says Staff Sergeant Mike Hinsperger.

Those messages warn drivers to slow down and watch for children.

Hinsperger also says there will be an increased police presence in school zones on the first day of classes.

“We’ll be looking for speeders. We’ll also be looking for people who aren’t obeying the crossing guards at school crossing areas.”