

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Cash, gift cards and almost $10,000 worth of jewellery were stolen from a home – while a 95-year-old man who lives in the house sat in a chair, unaware of what was going on behind him.

The home is in Kitchener, not far from the intersection of Victoria Street and Belmont Avenue.

John Duvall has lived there since 1955. His daughter and son-in-law moved in a few years ago to help him out.

Saturday afternoon, they left Duvall alone while they went to run errands.

They were gone for less than an hour – but that was long enough for somebody to open an unlocked back door, search through the kitchen and bedrooms, and make off with their haul.

“They had to have been watching the house, and went in as soon as we left,” says Duvall’s daughter, Linda Stemmler.

Duvall says he wasn’t aware there were intruders in the house, and doesn’t know for sure that they realized he was there either.

“I heard the people walking around, but I thought it was my son-in-law,” he says.

The burglary wasn’t discovered until later in the day, when Duvall realized that his change purse wasn’t where he normally keeps it.

From there, he realized that money had been taken out of his wallet – and the family began to realize what had happened to them.

“You would think that a typical robber, when they come in … and see somebody there, would turn around and leave,” Stemmler says.

“This is just mind-boggling, that they stayed and continued to rob the house.”

While the stolen items had both monetary and sentimental value – among them were Stemmler’s engagement ring and her husband’s wedding ring – the family is relieved that no harm came to Duvall during the burglary.

“That’s the one thing, when I think about it, that scares me – I could have been attacked,” Duvall says.

“I can’t do very much. I’m so old, (and) with the walker it makes it difficult to do anything.”

Stemmler says she’s offering a reward for the safe return of the items.

She’s also going to make sure that from now on, the back door is always locked – even when people are home.

With reporting by Marc Venema