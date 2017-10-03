

The case of a man who shot and killed a construction executive at a conservation area near Clinton more than three years ago is about to go to trial.

Jury selection begins next week for the trial of Boris Panovski, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the September 2014 shooting death of Don Frigo.

Panovski is also accused of attempting to kill Frigo’s wife. Both Frigos were shot while on horseback, training hunting dogs at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area.

It was several days before an arrest warrant was issued for Panovski, who was tracked down a few days after that at Pearson International Airport.

The trial has been delayed repeatedly as Panovski has switched lawyers and dealt with health issues.

Although he at one point planned to represent himself, he will have a lawyer for his trial.

With files from CTV London