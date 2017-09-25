

The trial of a man accused of shooting another man during a robbery at a Kitchener townhouse began Monday with jury selection.

Noel Francis is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Devane Campbell.

Campbell was shot dead on Nov. 30, 2012, while visiting his girlfriend at a home on Elm Ridge Drive.

Police say three masked men broke into the building as part of a targeted robbery, and Campbell was killed while protecting his girlfriend and her roommate.

More than two years elapsed before Francis, now 30, was arrested in connection with the case. He is alleged to have been the gunman.