

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Pins, rings, balls and other items flew through the air at the University of Waterloo this weekend.

The school’s Student Life Centre played host to the 25th edition of the University of Waterloo Juggling Festival.

It started Friday night, and kicked into high gear Saturday with workshops, games and other activities, with a focus on teaching the hobby to interested onlookers.

One of the stars of the show was Delaney Bayles, an American juggler who holds three women’s world records in joggling -- a combination of juggling and running.

Bayles started juggling at the age of 13, when her uncle taught the activity to her and her sister at a family gathering.

“I just fell in love with it,” she said in an interview.

Bayles was one of the featured performers in a gala juggling show taking place Saturday night – and she wasn’t the only world-record-holder in attendance.

Mike Moore of Guelph has a pair of records to his name – one for juggling four balls while blinded (he tossed more than 70 of them), and a four-ball speed record set by making 462 catches in one minute.

Waterloo was the first juggling festival Moore ever attended, and he says he hasn’t missed it ever since.

“It’s had a special place in my heart,” he said.

The festival continues Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with workshops and open juggling.

With reporting by Daryl Morris