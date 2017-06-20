

CTV Kitchener





Police in Brantford are seeking two men following a robbery in the city’s west end.

The robbery was reported at 7 p.m. Monday, on a trail in the Franklin Grobb Memorial Forest near Hunter Way.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his phone by two strangers. He was treated for serious injuries.

Both attackers are described as being white and 6’3” tall.

Police say one is likely in his early or mid-20s and was seen in a purple T-shirt and khaki shorts, while the other was wearing a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.