

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A woman who worked as a nurse for nearly two years despite lacking the proper qualifications to do so has already been penalized enough for those actions, her lawyer argued Tuesday.

Laura Erskine, who worked at the Park Lane Terrace long-term care home in Paris, pleaded guilty to fraud in June.

The fraud never came to light until a CTV News investigation revealed that Erskine had never registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario. Registration with the college is necessary for anyone wanting to work as a nurse in Ontario.

Court heard that Erskine attempted to deceive Park Lane management and the college by providing them with a phony registration letter.

While Erskine had never registered with the college, she did have some nursing credentials. She was a graduate of the nursing program at Conestoga College.

Erskine has never offered an explanation for why she never registered with the college. When the issue was raised in Brantford court Tuesday during her sentencing lawyer, her lawyer said he couldn’t offer a “satisfactory explanation.”

The defence lawyer, Bruce Ritter, argued for a conditional discharge -- meaning no further penalty, with her guilty plea disappearing from her criminal record after three years – or probation.

Ritter based his submission on several factors, including Erskine already being under a court order not to act as a nurse, a lack of evidence suggesting any issues with her performance while working as a nurse, and her completion of 40 hours of community service.

“These charges have obviously brought notoriety to her – a great deal of embarrassment and humiliation,” he said.

Crown prosecutor Will Dorsey agreed that Erskine, who now works at a Starbucks, had already “paid a heavy price for her actions” by no longer being able to be a nurse.

He suggested that Erskine’s sentence be a fine or a suspended sentence with up to one year of probation, arguing that something stiffer than a discharge is necessary to send a message to the public about actions like Erskine’s.

“It’s completely unacceptable, taking a shortcut, providing health care to people,” he said.

Asked if she had anything to say, Erskine responded “No, thank you.”

Justice Collette Good is expected to deliver her sentence Aug. 22.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman