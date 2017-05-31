

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A former teacher and school administrator could face jail time over his role in putting a hidden camera in an elementary school washroom.

Brent Hachborn was arrested last year after a camera was discovered in the staff washroom at James Hillier Public School in Brantford.

Investigators found that the camera had been used to record dozens of videos and about 1,300 photographs of adult men in the washroom.

Hachborn pleaded guilty to voyeurism-related offences. On Wednesday, a Brantford courtroom was packed as his sentencing hearing got underway.

A total of 16 victim impact statements were read at the hearing.

Some spoke of how Hachborn was trusted and respected by students and parents at James Hillier. Others talked about the effect his arrest had on them and their children.

One former colleague fought back tears as she explained her pain when she realized that Hachborn’s appearances at James Hillier with coffee in tow – after he had landed a vice-principal position at another school – were actually excuses for him to be able to get at the camera and change its batteries.

The court also heard from Hachborn’s wife, Kate Hachborn, who let Brantford with her children after her husband’s arrest.

“We have been betrayed and we have been destroyed,” she said.

The Crown argued for a prison sentence of 15 to 18 months, followed by two years of probation, noting that the recordings would have likely continued had the camera not been discovered.

Hachborn’s lawyer, John Renwick, said that his client should be considered a low risk to reoffend and had been having trouble coming to terms with his bisexuality.

He asked the judge for a conditional sentence – meaning no jail time – including eight months of house arrest.

After both sides had made their sentencing submissions, Hachborn stood up, faced the judge and offered an apology.

“What I did was wrong and shows a serious lack of judgement,” he said.

“I take full responsibility and I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done.”

The sentence is expected to be delivered June 8.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman