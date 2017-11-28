

CTV Kitchener





A second-half comeback was erased by a last-minute touchdown Tuesday as the Jacob Hespeler Hawks football team came within 15 seconds of winning the Central Bowl.

The game pitted the Hawks against Mississauga’s Lorne Parke Spartans, who started strong and led the game 21-2 late in the second quarter.

A touchdown helped the Hawks lower the deficit to 21-9 by halftime.

The Cambridge team turned up the pressure in the second half, eventually taking a 25-21 lead.

A late drive by Lorne Park finished in a touchdown, with the Spartans hanging on for a 29-25 victory.

It was the second straight Central Bowl defeat for the Hawks, who fell to the A.N. Myer Marauders from Niagara Falls last year.

The last time a local team won an OFSAA football championship was in 2015, when Resurrection downed Etobicoke 31-8 to take the Metro Bowl.