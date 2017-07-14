Featured
‘It wasn't a very nice awakening’: Stratford homes, cars shot up with pellet gun
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 11:46AM EDT
A vandal shot up the windows of cars and homes along several streets in Stratford Thursday morning.
Police said the vandal likely used a pellet gun as the bullet holes are fairly small.
Police started getting calls around 9 a.m., as people started heading off to work, about vandalism in the south end.
In all, a total of 17 residences had been hit with the fire from the pellet gun.
Surveillance footage on one of the homes shows a man in his mid-twenties holding a pellet gun shooting at random.
Police said there was no pattern to the pellets.
Our neighbour next door lost the front windshield and a side window. Our neighbour to the right lost the back window of their motorhome. Our neighbour around the corner lost the back window of his vehicle and the front window of her house,” said Donna Ogilvie
“It wasn't a very nice awakening this morning that's for sure.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Stratford police.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Max Wark
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Authorities begin process of bringing Ager Hasan back to Canada
- Man arrested after truck crashes into a tree on Snyder’s Road
- ‘It wasn't a very nice awakening’: Stratford homes, cars shot up with pellet gun
- 'We know people know': Family wants answers in unsolved shooting
- Few clues for investigators after body found in field