A vandal shot up the windows of cars and homes along several streets in Stratford Thursday morning.

Police said the vandal likely used a pellet gun as the bullet holes are fairly small.

Police started getting calls around 9 a.m., as people started heading off to work, about vandalism in the south end.

In all, a total of 17 residences had been hit with the fire from the pellet gun.

Surveillance footage on one of the homes shows a man in his mid-twenties holding a pellet gun shooting at random.

Police said there was no pattern to the pellets.

Our neighbour next door lost the front windshield and a side window. Our neighbour to the right lost the back window of their motorhome. Our neighbour around the corner lost the back window of his vehicle and the front window of her house,” said Donna Ogilvie

“It wasn't a very nice awakening this morning that's for sure.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Stratford police.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Max Wark