

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





After a heartbreaking birthday, a seven-year-old Kitchener boy got a second chance to party with friends, family and complete strangers.

Two weeks ago, Landen Hart and his brother had a joint birthday party. While friends showed up for his brother’s birthday, only one person came for Landen.

“I was hurt for Landen. I felt bad for Landen. We wished people had come to celebrate Landen,” said Ashley Verbakel, the boy’s mother.

Upset and not sure what to do Verbakel turned to Facebook, asking friends how to handle his birthday in the future.

The post quickly reached the eyes of many people who wanted to help set things right. The group of people, who did not know one another, began to plan a birthday bash for the boy.

“I saw it, naturally, everybody else who saw it was saying ‘look let’s do something now. Fix it.’ It’s sad let’s make it happy,” said Kyle Stewart an organizer of the party.

It was an all-inclusive, superhero-themed birthday open to any and every child with or without special needs.

Everything from the space at the Walper Hotel, to the food and entertainment was donated. It’s a day the little boy and his family will never forget.

“It's overwhelming. I didn't expect this many people here and all the work and effort that was put into Landen is just huge,” said Verbakel.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Nadia Matos