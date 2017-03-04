

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





The residents of small town Cainsville, just outside of Brantford, are mourning the loss of a friend, neighbour and local business owner.

Police are investigating the murder of 69-year-old Robert Waite after he was found dead inside his towing business Wednesday.



Jay Liverance and Barbra Rowe share happy memories of their friend.

"He kind of hung out alone so I always wanted to make bob know he was always welcome with our family. And he'd come for some dinners, said Rowe.

She went on to say that Waite loved the outdoors, fishing in his pond and had been talking about retiring up north.





"Unbelievable. And you just think it's like a horrible dream,” said Liverance. "I often thought of him as the void that filled my dad. He had a big, kind heart.”

Residents of the small town are on edge after the incident, especially because police have not identified any suspects.

"Right now we don't have anyone in custody and we have no idea who has committed this act,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police are urging the public to come forward if they observed anything or if they may have heard from Waite between Sunday around noon and Wednesday.

- With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Allison Tanner