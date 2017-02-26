

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





The warmer-than-normal temperatures have uncovered lots of garbage from beneath the melting snow and it’s the piles of garbage left behind that are frustrating locals.

"When the snow melted I saw the suitcase that had been there since last summer, was still there," said Margaret Burke, who has lived in the neighbourhood for eight years. “We've been putting up with a lot of garbage there for a long time."

The City of Kitchener said the dumping of garbage on city or regional property is illegal and enforceable under bylaws, which could see fines levied against those who dump illegally.

City staff members are regularly out on maintenance assignments and if they encounter garbage, they will clean it up. Otherwise, the city said it will respond as garbage is reported.

"I don't know where it came from, I don't know who it came from but it's disgusting and we're just, very upset," said Burke.





Last week, trash was spread out along Weber and Guelph Streets, spilling onto the trails.

“There was a large bag that was just torn apart and not sure how that happened, whether just people are dumping it there or it was there and some animals went through it," said resident Mario Petricevic.

He thinks the lack of garbage bins along the trails is in part the reason for so much of it ending up on the ground.

"I don't understand why not, you do have them along city streets, which is great and definitely helps keep the city streets clean, but along the trails too, I think it would be helpful to have some along there too," said Petricevic. “It's a shame really. But the trail’s been great. It's a great addition to our community here."

The city said it has not received any calls regarding garbage in the particular area in the past seven days. However, they are aware of pictures posted on Twitter. A ticket has been opened and the city said staff will address the issue at their earliest convenience.

The city said residents who observe dumping should call their contact centre at 519-741-2345 to make a report.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Allison Tanner