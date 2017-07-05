

CTV Kitchener





An argument at a drive-thru in Port Elgin ended with one man being arrested for assault.

Saugeen Shores Police say they were called to a Tim Hortons drive-thru last Friday to deal with an argument between the drivers of two vehicles.

According to police, one driver was upset with how long he was waiting for his order, and started arguing with the driver of the vehicle ahead of him.

The argument escalated to the point where food and a beverage were thrown at the driver of the vehicle in front.

A 24-year-old man from Saugeen First Nation is facing charges of assault, uttering threats and failure to comply with probation.