Police say a fire at a Cambridge home Thursday evening was started by an unattended candle.

Crews were called to Moffat Creek Drive around 5:30 p.m.

A bedroom on the second floor was fully engulfed in flames but was quickly extinguished.

Officials say three people were in the home at the time of the fire but all of them escaped unharmed.

A 20-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Damage to the home has been pegged at $80,000.