Featured
Intruder hits man with weapon during Haldimand County robbery
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:32AM EST
A man was attacked several times with a weapon by an intruder in his home on the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, police say.
The robbery was reported to police around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, from a home on the Second Line northwest of Hagersville.
According to Haldimand County OPP, the victim was found lying on the floor of his house, having been beaten, by a friend.
Investigators believe that the man had been hit repeatedly with a weapon before the intruder made off with a wallet, prescription drugs and cash.
Police say the intruder was last seen getting into a new-model, silver Dodge Durango and driving eastbound on Second Line.
He is described as being a six-foot-tall, thin man with “light coloured skin” who was wearing camouflage clothing.
Police want to hear from anyone with information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Head-on crash leaves drivers trapped and injured
- Minister wants hydro companies to stop disconnections during winter
- Sale off the table, but merger still an option for Guelph Hydro
- Man accused in Kitchener arrow killing to stand trial for murder
- Intruder hits man with weapon during Haldimand County robbery