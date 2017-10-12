

CTV Kitchener





More than two weeks after it ended, the 100th edition of the International Plowing Match is still making headlines.

The centennial edition of the IPM took place from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 in Walton, in Huron County. Despite losing one day to rain, more than 76,000 visits were recorded.

Sunday morning, people arriving at the site for cleanup work noticed that most of the sign welcoming visitors to the event had been stolen overnight.

Organizers had planned to take the sign down and distribute pieces of it around the community as an art project.