The hunt for a man who escaped police custody in Brantford has come to an end.

David Goyit was arrested Wednesday night without incident.

Police won’t say where he was found.

On Monday morning, the 33-year-old and another inmate were being escorted from the Market Street jail to a custody transport vehicle.

Police say the other man, a 31-year-old, became “violent and aggressive” towards the two officers.

His attempt to escape was unsuccessful, and it was Goyit who ran away, his feet still shackled.

The escape led to a large police presence in downtown Brantford. A nearby school was also placed under a hold and secure.

Goyit had been jailed for breaching conditions related to theft and fraud charges.