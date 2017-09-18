

CTV Kitchener





Three thousand auto workers at Ingersoll’s CAMI plant are on strike.

The employees walked off the job at 10:59 Sunday night.

Hundreds of workers hit the picket lines at each of the location’s four entrances.

Earlier Sunday evening, the union seemed hopeful there could be a deal, telling workers to be ready for their overnight shifts.



Talks continued until minutes before Sunday night's 10:59 deadline.

The major sticking point was job security.

Unifor local 88 members were looking for assurances General Motors would keep production of the Equinox locally after production of the terrain was moved to Mexico leading to hundreds of lost jobs.

In a statement late Sunday, General Motors said the company is disappointed it wasn't able to reach a deal and is encouraging Unifor to resume negotiations.

There are no details about what halted the negotiations.