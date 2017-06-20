Featured
Incident at farm leaves 12-year-old boy dead
Foul play is not suspected in the case of a 12-year-old boy who died while working in a barn near Milverton.
Perth County OPP say emergency crews were called to the barn, on Line 61 in Perth East, around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
They say the boy was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination was expected to take place on Tuesday.
