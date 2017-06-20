

CTV Kitchener





Foul play is not suspected in the case of a 12-year-old boy who died while working in a barn near Milverton.

Perth County OPP say emergency crews were called to the barn, on Line 61 in Perth East, around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

They say the boy was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination was expected to take place on Tuesday.