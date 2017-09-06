

CTV Kitchener





Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, when a car left a road in Huron County and crashed into a tree.

The crash brought emergency crews to Clyde Line, northeast of Blyth and southeast of Wingham, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find that the two people in the car had managed to free themselves from the wreckage.

A 26-year-old Goderich woman was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

A 35-year-old Seaforth man was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say they are investigating the crash, want to hear from anyone who witnessed it, and believe alcohol was a contributing factor.