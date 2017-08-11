

CTV Kitchener





Three people were hurt Friday afternoon in a crash in Kitchener’s west end.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Queen’s Boulevard near Fischer-Hallman Road.

According to police, a Jeep vehicle was leaving a parking lot when it hit a minivan.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to spin around 270 degrees, then roll over and land back on its wheels, across the street from the parking lot.

Police said excessive speed and impaired driving were being investigated as possible contributing factors.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital, as were two people from the minivan.

Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.