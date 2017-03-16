Featured
Impaired driving charges laid after truck and snow plow collide
A Haldimand County woman was taken to hospital and into police custody after her pickup truck collided with a snow plow.
The crash brought emergency crews to Haldimand Road 17 and Burke Road, just west of Dunnville, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Haldimand County OPP, the 22-year-old woman was treated at hospital for minor injuries.
She also faces impaired driving charges. As a result, her vehicle was impounded for seven days and her driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.
The driver of the plow was not hurt.
