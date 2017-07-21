

CTV Kitchener





An SUV travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near Brantford was stopped by police.

Brant County OPP say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Middle Townline Road in Brant County.

After the 2017 Cadillac Escalade was stopped, its driver was arrested.

A 30-year-old man from Brampton faces charges relating to impaired driving and dangerous driving.