Impaired driving blamed for wrong-way SUV on Highway 403
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 21, 2017
An SUV travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near Brantford was stopped by police.
Brant County OPP say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Middle Townline Road in Brant County.
After the 2017 Cadillac Escalade was stopped, its driver was arrested.
A 30-year-old man from Brampton faces charges relating to impaired driving and dangerous driving.
