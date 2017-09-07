

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 while impaired by alcohol and another drug.

Cambridge OPP say the man was stopped Aug. 31, following a complaint about a possible impaired driver in the westbound lanes of the highway near Cambridge.

After the vehicle was stopped, its driver allegedly gave police a false name.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges including alcohol-impaired driving, drug-impaired driving, driving while disqualified, personation, obstructing police, resisting police, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.