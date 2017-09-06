

Items were stolen from more than 30 apartments in five student housing buildings in Waterloo, police say.

All of the break-ins are believed to have occurred on Aug. 20, at buildings on King Street North, Hickory Street and Spruce Street.

According to police, all apartments that were entered had been left unlocked. The thieves seemed to be targeting computers and other electronic items.

Police have released surveillance images of three people they are looking to talk to in connection with the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.