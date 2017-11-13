

CTV Kitchener





A composite image released by police shows a man suspected of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl inside a Kitchener apartment building.

The sexual assault occurred Oct. 28, in the stairwell of the building at 318 Patricia Avenue.

The girl reported suffering minor injuries.

The man has been described as being white, tall and skinny, with light brown hair and a clean-shaven face. On Oct. 28, he was seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt with green and grey stripes, as well as grey pants and grey shoes.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.