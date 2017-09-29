Featured
Image of man sought in stun gun attack released
Waterloo Regional Police want to talk to this man about a stun gun attack in a parking lot at a Kitchener plaza. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 4:11PM EDT
Police have released an image showing a man they want to talk to about a seemingly unprovoked attack in a Kitchener parking lot.
Tuesday night, a man approached a woman outside a plaza at Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man asked the woman for directions to a convenience store, then pulled out a stun gun and fired it at the woman.
The woman ran away from the area and called police.
The man has been described as being 5’4”, heavyset and possibly in his mid-20s. He was seen leaving the area in a white or light-coloured minivan.