Police have released an image showing a man they want to talk to about a seemingly unprovoked attack in a Kitchener parking lot.

Tuesday night, a man approached a woman outside a plaza at Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man asked the woman for directions to a convenience store, then pulled out a stun gun and fired it at the woman.

The woman ran away from the area and called police.

The man has been described as being 5’4”, heavyset and possibly in his mid-20s. He was seen leaving the area in a white or light-coloured minivan.