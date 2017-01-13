

CTV Kitchener





Water levels have peaked across much of the Grand River watershed – but an ice jam is causing some concerns at one spot along the Grand.

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, part of Ouse Street in Cayuga has been closed due to flooding caused by an ice jam.

Although the situation in Cayuga is not expected to get significantly worse, the GRCA says conditions in southern parts of the watershed remain less stable than in areas further north.

With below-freezing temperatures keeping snow on the ground, the GRCA expects water floors to keep falling over the weekend.

The GRCA warns that the banks of rivers and streams remain extremely slippery, and children and pets should be kept away from waterways.