Featured
IBM sets up shop at Communitech data hub
This former police station in uptown Waterloo is now the home of a data hub.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 5:14PM EDT
One of the biggest names in technology has officially set up shop in uptown Waterloo.
The IBM Innovation Incubator held its grand opening Wednesday. IBM is the latest company to open an outpost in the Communitech Data Hub on Erb Street West.
The hub, which opened in May in a former police station, aims to be a home for companies looking at harnessing the large amounts of data being collected in the modern world.
The province is putting $22.75 million toward a series of innovation-focused IBM projects across Ontario.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Breakfast surprise: Hot air balloon makes morning landing in rural neighbourhood
- Cambridge councillor wants end to tax rebate for vacant storefronts
- Waterloo man with muscular dystrophy on his own to buy mobilty equipment
- Hydro One signs $6.7B deal to buy U.S. energy utility
- IBM sets up shop at Communitech data hub