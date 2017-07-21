

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





When Georgina Vokey turned 80, she found a big way to celebrate. She walked on the edge of the CN Tower.

Then she made herself a promise.

“I walked it on 80, and I said I wanted to come for 85,” the Cambridge resident said in an interview.

Thursday was Vokey’s 85th birthday. She rounded up a few willing family members – including a daughter, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter – and took them up the tower.

Once there, they took part in the EdgeWalk – getting to harness up and walk around the tower’s exterior from 350 metres above the ground.

While the group walked around the tower, they sang “Happy Birthday” to Vokey.

As the only repeat walker in the group, Vokey was praised by her family for being “the bravest one of us all.”

Others, like daughter Cynthia Ayres, weren’t sure they’d find the same courage.

“My mom kept saying ‘Cynthia, you can do this, you can do this’ – and I did it,” she said after returning inside the tower.

For her part, Vokey was thrilled that her family had been able to take part in what she called the “experience of a lifetime.”

“I’m so proud of my family. I’m so proud of them all,” she said.

And yes, if you were wondering, Vokes plans to do the walk again when she turns 90.

With reporting by Krista Simpson