

CTV Kitchener





A new restaurant has opened up where Marj's Village Kitchen used to be located in Alma.

The Right Spot, under the operation of new owners, has rehired five of the old staff who lost their jobs.

Fifteen former employees are still owed money from the former owner who filed for bankruptcy. The old restaurant was shut down two years ago.

“I was just so excited I think I was the first one to say you know I’m going to be so happy to go back to work,” said Donna Voisin, who was a former employee at Marj's for 13 months.

The Right Spot has been open for five weeks and staff members say business has been booming.

“It's been non-stop lineups and that and it's, it's just unbelievable to see how much action has happened since we opened up,” said Teresa Weber, another former employee of 21 years.

The new owners, John Xintavelonis and his family, have owned and operated the Gorge Country Kitchen in Elora for 20 years.

“That was my number one priority actually is to get a lot of the old staff back because the reputation was great in past years and I wanted to bring some of that magic back,” said Xintavelonis.

“I think it's great to see all the old faces again. It’s nice that they've reemployed many of the locals and it’s just lovely to see this spot open again,” said Clive Ascher, a customer.

Former employees of Marj’s are still fighting to get unpaid wages.

“Nobody has received anything as of yet. Our claim is still open with the government, so we're still waiting,” said Voisin. “It would be nice to see everybody get paid but if it doesn’t happen we have to accept that.”

They have been told they could get 75 per cent of what they're owed or nothing at all.

The former owner of Marj's was fined over $37, 000 last November because of the hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to staff in unpaid wages.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Carina Sledz