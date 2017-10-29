

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener Subway restaurant has significant damage after a car drove through the front of the store . on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to a Subway on Fischer-Hallman Road just before 6 p.m.

Police say three people inside the restaurant had minor injuries from the glass. The driver was not hurt.

“I heard a noise right here where I'm standing and so I look over and a car just skyrocketed. No stopping, just straight in,” said a witness on scene.

Police said the driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Damage is estimated at around $20,000.