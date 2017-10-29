Featured
‘I look over and a car just skyrocketed’: Car drives through Kitchener Subway restaurant
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 1:36PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 29, 2017 1:46PM EDT
A Kitchener Subway restaurant has significant damage after a car drove through the front of the store . on Saturday evening.
Crews were called to a Subway on Fischer-Hallman Road just before 6 p.m.
Police say three people inside the restaurant had minor injuries from the glass. The driver was not hurt.
“I heard a noise right here where I'm standing and so I look over and a car just skyrocketed. No stopping, just straight in,” said a witness on scene.
Police said the driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Damage is estimated at around $20,000.