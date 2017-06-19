

Cambridge’s Parkhill Dam may play host to the Grand River Conservation Authority’s fourth hydroelectric power generating station.

An environmental assessment has been completed for the project. If all goes according to plan, it could start generating enough power to cover 500 homes by 2021 or 2022.

The estimated cost to build the station is $5.2 million, with most money coming from a GRCA reserve fund – which the organization says it will later pay back, with interest.

Hydroelectric power is already generated at the GRCA’s Shand Dam, Conestogo Dam and Guelph Dam. Electricity produced at those facilities nets the GRCA about $450,000 in revenue per year.

The GRCA will provide more information about the project on June 27, at an open house running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cambridge Mill.