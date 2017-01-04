

Construction activity may be slowing down along some parts of the Ion light rail transit route, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the work sites.

On Ottawa Street neat Mill Street, everything from wood to bricks to pieces of plastic was visible Wednesday morning – even though there hadn’t been any construction work done at the site since Dec. 23.

There are also rusted nails sitting loose between the LRT track and nearby residential properties, which has some of the people living in the area concerned.

“It’s definitely a safety concern,” said Reagan Yuke.

On Wednesday, there were at least 400 nails along the short stretch of Ottawa between Mill and Lilac streets, including one which had somehow ended up on the sidewalk.

Darick Charbonneau, who lives on Ottawa, said that he was concerned about what the nails would do to his work vehicle.

“I don’t want nails puncturing everything,” he said.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for LRT construction consortium GrandLinq said that crews tried to clean up the items left in the area before Christmas, but snow made that challenging. Additional crews have been sent back since.

One worker was there Wednesday, although he said he was only there to gather the wood, and left the nails alone.

GrandLinq says it takes seriously the issue of keeping its work areas safe and tidy, and anyone with concerns should call them at 1-844-625-1010 or email them at connect@rideion.ca.

One man who lives in the area says he did contact GrandLinq, but didn’t see any difference in the nail situation following that.

