

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





If you want to see a big gathering of clowns in Brantford, you don’t have to wait for the circus to show up.

But, much like a visit from the circus, the clowns won’t be around for long.

Late last week, somebody dropped off hundreds of clown dolls and figurines at the Value Village on West Street.

Ainsley Headley was working in the store when the donation showed up.

“I took a box of clowns … and then I took another box … and then he opened the truck and it was filled with clowns,” he said.

“I was so surprised. It was a great experience.”

Headley estimates that there were as many as 300 clowns in the vehicle. (You can insert your own ‘clown car’ joke here.)

They came from a house a few kilometres away, on Chatham Street, which received national attention last month when its real estate listing prominently showed the collection of hundreds of clown figurines kept by its previous owners.

The donation was large enough that even after a busy weekend at the store, and even after one man bought about 100 of the figurines, the dozens remained on the shelves as of Monday afternoon.

“They’re selling like hotcakes,” Headley said.

Even people who haven’t been interested in buying the clowns have been interested in looking at them, snapping a few pictures, and sending them to their friends – who often show up themselves to get their own peek at the collection.

Ana Olson showed up Monday to take a few photos.

“My husband and son are petrified of clowns, so I had to come take a picture to show them that they’re here – still in Brantford!” she said.

And for anyone wondering if the clowns would hurt the home’s value, here’s your answer: It sold for significant more than its $239,900 list price.

With reporting by Randy Steinman