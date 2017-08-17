

CTV Kitchener





Human remains have been found on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation near London.

OPP say they’re in the early stages of their investigation and cannot confirm whether the remains belong to a man or woman.

Police are also continuing their investigation into the disappearance of a Six Nations man.

Douglas Hill was last seen on June 24th and police say they have reason to believe he was killed.

Four people have been charged in connection to Hill’s death. A 17-year-old is accused of second-degree murder while Nicolas Shipman, Lori Anne Staats and Holly Martin have been charged with accessory after the fact.

Police are also looking for a vehicle which could be connected to Hill’s disappearance and death.