Human remains have been found in Simcoe, Norfolk County OPP say.

The remains were discovered Tuesday morning, near the area of Queen and Windham streets.

A post-mortem examination was expected to take place in an attempt to determine the cause of death. Police say they have not found any reason to believe the death is suspicious.

Further information, including the identity of the person whose remains were found, was not immediately available.

More details to come.