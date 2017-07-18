Featured
Human remains found in Simcoe
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 12:23PM EDT
Human remains have been found in Simcoe, Norfolk County OPP say.
The remains were discovered Tuesday morning, near the area of Queen and Windham streets.
A post-mortem examination was expected to take place in an attempt to determine the cause of death. Police say they have not found any reason to believe the death is suspicious.
Further information, including the identity of the person whose remains were found, was not immediately available.
More details to come.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.