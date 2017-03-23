Featured
Human remains found in Goderich historical in nature
A partial human skull found outside a home in Goderich could have been there for more than a century, authorities say.
The remains were discovered Wednesday by a construction crew, in soil they had excavated over the winter.
They were quickly determined to belong to a human, and Huron County OPP said Thursday that testing had further revealed them to be “historical in nature, possibly from the 1800s.”
Police say they no longer have any reason to investigate the discovery.
