Human remains found in Bruce County earlier this week belong to a man who has been missing since March, police say.

Niram Lee Shouldice was reported missing on March 6.

His disappearance prompted an extensive search of the area around Lion’s Head, where he lived, and Ferndale, where he was last seen.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say Shouldice has been confirmed as the person whose remains were found in a bush area along Lakewood County Lane, west of Lion’s Head, on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.