Featured
Human remains found in bush area belong to missing man: OPP
An OPP cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 10:53AM EDT
Human remains found in Bruce County earlier this week belong to a man who has been missing since March, police say.
Niram Lee Shouldice was reported missing on March 6.
His disappearance prompted an extensive search of the area around Lion’s Head, where he lived, and Ferndale, where he was last seen.
Bruce Peninsula OPP say Shouldice has been confirmed as the person whose remains were found in a bush area along Lakewood County Lane, west of Lion’s Head, on Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.