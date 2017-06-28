Featured
Human remains found in Bruce Peninsula bush area
Police are investigating the discovery of human bones in a remote part of the Bruce Peninsula.
Bruce Peninsula OPP say they were notified of the remains Tuesday morning.
They were found in a bush area along Lakewood County Lane, west of the community of Lion’s head.
Police say their investigation is in its early stages, and they want to hear from anyone who has information about the bones.
