Another region has reported its first official sign of influenza this season.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says an Owen Sound resident recently tested positive for the flu virus.

There have also been lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Waterloo Region and Guelph in recent weeks.

Experts are predicting a severe flu season for Canada, based on activity seen earlier this year in places like Australia.

The health unit says the best way to protect oneself against influenza is to get vaccinated. Flu shots are available through doctors, public health units and many pharmacies.