The West Nile virus has been found in a person, a horse and a mosquito pool in Grey-Bruce this week.

Prior to this week, the only positive West Nile case in that region this year was in a horse.

West Nile activity in Ontario typically peaks in the late summer and early fall.

As of Friday, there have been 37 positive cases of West Nile identified in humans in Ontario this year.

That number includes two recent positive tests announced by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

The virus causes flu-like symptoms in most infected people. In rare cases, it can lead to death or disability.

Health authorities recommend that people protect themselves against West Nile by wearing light-coloured clothing, minimizing the amount of skin exposed to mosquitoes, and using mosquito repellents that contain DEET or icaridin.

Additionally, people can eliminate mosquito breeding grounds on their properties by searching for and eliminating any pools of standing water.