Blyth will soon be home to one of Ontario's largest craft breweries.

The multimillion dollar brewery, restaurant, and event centre aims to be a centrepiece for tourism in Huron County.

Blyth Cowbell Brewing will officially open to the public on Aug. 7, but locals will be permitted a sneak peek two days earlier.

Cowbell Brewing has been making beer offsite for the past year, but plans to do all brewing onsite beginning in August.

Once up and running, Cowbell claims it will be North America’s first carbon-neutral brewery.