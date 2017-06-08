

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





It appears that more Canadians are turning to Google to spellcheck than ever before.

Google Trends has released its list of most misspelled words based on the number of times Canadians typed “how to spell” in Google search, and broke it down by province and territory.

From altar to precious to supercalifragilisticexpilidocious, these are just some of the words we seem to be struggling with.

Google Canada’s head of communications, Nicole Bell, told CTV News Channel that they noticed a trend – a lot of the words searched had slightly different spelling in Canada than in the United States or had letters that were easily mixed up.

Here in Ontario, we struggle with the word “colour,” to add the ‘u’ or not, that is the question.

We decided to put the list to the spelling test in Waterloo Region and hit the streets.

What we found would have us writing home without consulting Google or a dictionary.

There were no qualms spelling out “colour” and a surprising amount of people knew how to spell “supercalifragilisticexpilidocious.”

The slip ups? There was a bit of trouble with “facetious” and “pneumonia.”

Without being too facetious, it appears our region is well disciplinedwhen it comes to spelling.

Google Trends also released a breakdown south of the border and among the most searched words in the United Sates, “tomorrow” makes the list, twice.

“Wisconsin” was the most searched word, in Wisconsin.

With reporting by Max Wark and files from CTVNews.ca